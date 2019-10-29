Two assemblymen among eight individuals charged in connection with LTTE terrorist group

KUALA LUMPUR: Eight men, including two state assemblymen, were charged in the sessions court in several states today for their alleged connection with the LTTE terrorist group.

Two charges were filed by the prosecution for their alleged involvement, one of which is for giving support to the terrorist group, framed under Section 130J (1) (a) of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for life, or for a term not exceeding 30 years, or with fine, and shall also be liable to forfeiture of any property used or intended to be used in connection with the commission of the offence, if found guilty.

The other charge is for possession of items associated with the terrorist group, which is an offence under Section 130JB(1)(a) of the Penal Code whereby those found guilty shall be punished with imprisonment for up to seven years, or with fine, and shall also be liable to forfeiture of the items concerned.

At the sessions court in Malacca, Gadek assemblyman G. Saminathan, 34; Seremban Jaya assemblyman P. Gunasekaran, 60 and a chief executive of a corporation, S. Chandru, 38, were charged with giving support to LTTE during an event at Dewan Kasturi Ayer Keroh, Jalan Utama, Taman Ayer Keroh Heights here from 8.30pm to 10.50pm on Nov 28, 2018.

Saminathan was also charged with possessing items connected to the terrorist group in a handphone at the office of the State Executive Councillor (Exco) in charge of Unity, Human Resources and Consumer Affairs at the Chief Minister’s Office, Kompleks Seri Negri here at 10.25am last Oct 10.

At the Kuala Kangsar Sessions Court in Perak, technician S. Arivainthan, 27, and taxi driver V. Balamurugan, 37, were charged with giving support to the LTTE at an event held at Kuala Kangsar Municipal Council Hall between 6.30pm and 11.45pm on Dec 28, 2014.

At the Selayang Sessions Court here, scrap metal collector A. Kalaimughilan, 28, was charged with two counts of possessing items related to LTTE at a house and in a car at Jalan Anggerik 5D, Bukit Sentosa, Rawang at 9.30am and 12.35pm, respectively, last Oct 10.

The items included compact discs, video compact discs and stickers on the LTTE terrorist group.

In Segamat, Johor, dispatch rider S.Teran, 38, was charged with a similar offence, allegedly committed at an address, 10M, Jalan Genuang, Kampung Paya Pulai, about 6.30pm last Oct 10.

In Selangor, an English and Physics teacher at a national secondary school in Telok Panglima Garang, Selangor, Sundram Renggan @ Rengasamy, 52, was charged at the Sepang Sessions Court, with a similar offence, allegedly committed at No. 21, Jalan 6, Taman Telok, Telok Panglima Garang in Kuala Langat district at 2.30pm last Oct 12.

No plea was recorded from all the accused as they were all detained under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) which comes under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

As Sosma detainees, they were also not allowed bail.

The sessions courts set either Nov 18 or Dec 16 for mention of the respective cases. — Bernama