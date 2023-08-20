Two assemblymen want Kelantan MB to apologise for allegedly labeling them anti-Islam

KOTA BHARU: Two state assemblymen in Kelantan have given Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud seven days to make a public apology for alleging that they have rejected the Islamic struggle.

Kota Lama assemblyman Dr Hafidzah Mustakim from Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Galas assemblyman Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim from Barisan Nasional (BN) said they would sue the Menteri Besar if he fails to apologise.

Mohd Syahbuddin said Mohd Nassuruddin’s statement was akin to a culture of accusing another Muslim of being an apostate and could split the people and society.

“We are offended by the Menteri Besar’s statement, which I consider as extreme, and this represents (feelings of) 10,742 Galas people who voted for BN and 9,691 Kota Lama people who voted for PH,“ he said at a joint press conference with Dr Hafidzah here today.

Mohd Nassuruddin, in a video which has gone viral, allegedly said that PAS’ victory in the Aug 12 Kelantan state elections was a win for the Islamic struggle and that the two seats won by PH-BN had gone to parties ‘opposing the Islamic struggle.’

Dr Hafidzah said Mohd Nassuruddin should not have made that statement as he had said earlier that he wanted to cooperate with the federal government.

“This is against the spirit of federalism, in total disregard of the fact that people can choose in our democracy. While we are discharging our responsibility as checks and balances in the state assembly, the top leadership looks askance at us,” she said.

Both of them said they had directed their lawyers to send a notice of demand for apology to Mohd Nassuruddin.

PAS was returned as the state government after capturing 43 of the 45 seats up for grabs in the polls.

Meanwhile, Mohd Nassuruddin said there was no necessity for him to issue an apology as demanded by the two assemblymen.

“One only apologises for making a wrong statement. In my speech, I mentioned Islamic struggle; I did not say they opposed Islam.

“You can go through my speech again carefully. Islamic struggle and opposing Islam are two different things. Do not twist the matter by saying I accused them of opposing Islam. Listen carefully,“ he told reporters after presenting advance contributions to storm victims at Masjid Mukim Kota here today. - Bernama