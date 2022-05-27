Two assistant health officers remanded in RM15,000 funeral services graft probe

SHAH ALAM: Two assistant health officers were remanded for five days from today until May 31 to assist in the corruption case amounting to RM15,000 involving funeral arrangement services.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Nur Faizah Abdul Sani against the two suspects, aged 40 and 42, to assist in the investigation under Section 17 (a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) 2009 for accepting bribes.

According to an MACC source, both men were arrested at the Selangor MACC headquarters at 4.45 pm on Thursday, where they were called to have their statements recorded. — Bernama