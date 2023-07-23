Two ATMs destroyed in fire

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Two automated teller machines (ATM) were destroyed in a fire that broke out at a bank Jalan Perusahaan Bukit Tengah, Perai here, today.

A spokesperson at the operations centre of the Penang Fire and Rescue Department said the department received a distress call on the fire at 9.50 am.

“On arrival at the scene, the firefighting team found two ATMs on fire,” he said in a statement today.,

He said there was no report of any casualty and the department was investigating the cause of the fire and losses incurred. - Bernama