Two attempts to smuggle drugs on Raya night foiled

PUTRAJAYA: Drug traffickers who thought Raya night was an opportune time to smuggle drugs to another country were surprised to find the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and Marine Police (PPM) patrol was as just as tight.

Bukit Aman Narcotics CID director, Datuk Razarudin Husain said last night two attempts to smuggle drugs to Indonesia were foiled in Melaka and Muar.

“The traffickers were always looking for the opportunity. Melaka Narcotics CID nabbed two men who came from Johor to smuggle 100.4 kilogrammes of syabu.

“In Muar, marine police apprehended a man and seized 84 kg of syabu,” he told the media after visiting a roadblock here today.

Also present was Putrayaja police chief ACP Mohd Fadzil Ali.

Razarudin said the responsibility undertaken by PDRM personnel over 422 days in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in the country was to ensure the people continue to be safe and comply with standard operating procedures (SOP) and Movement Control Order (PKP) from May 12 to June 7 was due to the increase in daily of Covid-19 cases.

“Those on duty are still keeping the momentum and enthusiasm at the same level but it should be reminded that these police personnel must take care of their health in terms of the assignment and there must be sufficient break, that is important,“ he said.

He also urged the community to continue to abide by the SOPs to jointly fight the spread of Covid-19 and the government’s recommendation was for well-being and health of the people and the economy.

He said his visit was aimed at giving encouragement to members of the police, the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) and the People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) on duty at the roadblock, especially on the first day of Syawal.

He said four roadblocks around Putrajaya were sufficient as the residents in the administrative centre have a high level of compliance as most of them were civil servants who were clear on the government’s approach in curbing the Covid-19 panbdemic.

Until 12 midnight last night, the Putrajaya district police headquarters (IPD) had inspected 1,168 individuals and 1,020 vehicles while 30 cars were ordered to turn back for not having the permit to cross district. — Bernama