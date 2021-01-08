Two babies among newest Covid-19 positive cases in Sarawak

KUCHING: Two babies, aged four months and a year, are among the latest Covid-19 positive cases detected in Sarawak, bringing the cumulative number of positive cases in the state to 1,196 today.

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said in a statement today that the first baby, confirmed as the 1,191st case, had a fever on Dec 25 and tested positive for Covid-19 today after being screened on Jan 7.

The second baby, who is a year old and the 1,181st case in the state, was confirmed positive yesterday and was a close contact of a previously reported Covid-19 case.

From the total positive cases today, 10 cases were detected in Kuching district, four in Miri district and one each in Samarahan and Julau districts.

Meanwhile, five new cases have recovered and discharged today, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,090, or 91.14 per cent from the total Covid-19 cases in Sarawak.

Meanwhile, the state JPBN also announced that Kuching district changed from yellow to orange status today after recording a cumulative total of 25 cases of local infection, while Samarahan district changed from green to yellow status after recording one case of local infection today. -Bernama