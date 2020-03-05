Two Bangladeshi construction workers killed by mounds of falling earth

KUANTAN: Two Bangladeshi nationals were killed when they were buried by mounds of falling earth at a housing project construction site in Mentakab, Temerloh near here, today.

Temerloh district police chief ACP Mohd Yusri Othman said the 4.15pm incident occurred when the two construction workers and another worker were carrying out sewage pipe installation works.

The victims were identified as Md Shoriful, 43, and Julhas Rahman, 27.

“Both the victims and the other worker were believed to have been inside a six-metre deep pit, while two machines were being used to excavate earth on the ground above the pit.

“Heaps of soil collected at the edge of the pit, are said to have fallen during the excavation works, burying the two workers,” Mohd Yusri said when contacted, here today.

One of the three workers was pulled out safely, while efforts to save the other two failed.

Mohd Yusri said Fire and Rescue Department personnel extricated Shoriful’s body at 4.45pm, while the body of Julhas was retrieved 15 minutes later. - Bernama