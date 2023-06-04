Two Bangladeshi workers killed in Simpang Pulai quarry mishap

IPOH: Two Bangladeshi men who were operating an excavator died after the machine overturned, believed due to a landslide while working at a quarry site in Simpang Pulai here last night.

A Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson said firefighters received a call about the incident involving the two victims, aged between 30 and 40, at about 8.17 pm.

“The team from the Simpang Pulai Fire and Rescue Station who arrived at the scene removed the trapped victims using special equipment and machinery assistance from the factory,” he said in a statement today.

He said the victims’ remains were handed over to the police for further action, and the operation ended at 9.55 pm.

Meanwhile, Ipoh district police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said the bodies were sent to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital for a post-mortem, adding that the victims’ identities had yet to be ascertained. - Bernama