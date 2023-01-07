Two bills passed to address electricity crisis in Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR: The recent move by the Senate in passing the Renewable Energy (Amendment) Bill 2023 (Act 725) and the Sustainable Energy Development Authority (Amendment) Bill 2023 (Act 726) is considered to be one of the best initiatives to solve the electricity crisis in Sabah.

Senator Datuk Noraini Idris said with the current development, the power to regulate the supply of electricity and renewable energy is now handed over to the state government.

“It will be a relief for the people of Sabah and it also proves the commitment of the federal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to fulfill the terms of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63),“ she told Bernama.

Both bills were passed by Parliament last May 25 and then by Dewan Negara on June 22.

Noraini said she believed that with Sabah given the regulatory powers, the state may be able to offer electricity supply at a lower tariff like in Sarawak.

“Incentives and rebates may also be given to industries that use solar energy,“ she added.

It was reported by the media recently that a special State Assembly sitting has been slated for Jan 3 next year to pave the way for Sabah to take over regulatory power of the state’s electricity supply.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor was reported to have said that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had, in principle, given the green light for Sabah to take over regulatory control of its electricity supply on Jan 1, 2024; thus to meet the timeline, coordination and cooperation from all are crucial so that all issues, particularly the legal process, can be resolved.

He said among the steps required were approval from the Federal Cabinet to invoke and gazette Article 95C of the Federal Constitution to suspend the Electricity Supply Act 1990 (Act 448), Renewable Energy Act 2011 (Act 725) and Sustainable Energy Development Authority Act 2011 (Act 726) in Sabah.

Senator Datuk Bobbey Suan, in the debate session on the bills, said the issue of electricity supply in Sabah had reached a critical level, with almost all major towns in Sabah experiencing serious power outages last May.