PETALING JAYA: The two people bitten by a rabid dog in Taiping on Dec 25 did not show any symptoms of rabies.

Health Ministry director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the health of the two individuals was being monitored by the health department.

“No human rabies was detected so far,” he said in a statement today.

He said the two, aged 25 and 50, who had been bitten by their family dog, were discharged on Dec 26 after they were admitted a day earlier.

The dog was then put down on Jan 3 and a brain sample tested showed a positive for rabies at the Veterinary Research Institute in Ipoh.

The Veterinary Services Department checked stray dogs in the area on Jan 11 and advised pet owners to bring their pets in for a rabies injection.

Noor Hisham said the ministry is cooperating with the Perak Health Department and Veterinary Department to ensure there was no rabies outbreak.

Penang Veterinary Department had also told theSun on Tuesday that the state was monitoring the situation to ensure it was under control.