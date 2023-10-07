Two bodies found bundled near garbage dump in Cheng, Malacca

MALACCA: The bodies of two men were found bundled in canvases near a garbage dump in Kampung Ujong Padang, Cheng, here today.

Malacca Tengah District Police chief ACP Christopher Patit in a statement here today said the bundles were found in the bushes by the side of the road by a 35-year-old deliveryman at about 9 am today.

“Preliminary investigations found that the first body was found fully clothed in a black t-shirt and short jeans, bundled in the canvas that had been tied with cable ties and ropes.

“While the second body was found in a canvas next to the first body, only in a short pair of jeans,“ he said, adding that the identities of the two victims had yet to be determined.

Christopher said based on the condition of the bodies, the incident is suspected to have occurred in the past two or three days in another location.

“An examination of the dead bodies found tattoos on them, but they were not very clear, and further forensic tests are being conducted to identify them.

“The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,“ he said.

He also advised the public not to make any speculations or spread fake news with regard to the incident.

Anyone with information may contact the investigating officer ASP Muhather Abd Kudus at 013-288 4878 or the Malacca Tengah Police Headquarters Operations Room at 06-284 1999. -Bernama