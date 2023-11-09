Two bold strategies to further improve healthcare services

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will implement two vital strategies under its Big Bold Strengthening Healthcare Services measure to transform healthcare service delivery.

The first strategy will focus on rejuvenating the healthcare service, while the second strategy focuses on broadening health financing options to improve healthcare service delivery and quality.

“The implementation of these measures will contribute towards healthy lives, sustainable healthcare financing and better well-being of the rakyat.

“These will also contribute towards achieving the goal for Malaysia to be in the 25th rank in the United Nations Development Programme Human Development Index within 10 years,” according to the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) Mid-Term Review (MTR) released by the Ministry of Economy today.

The first strategy will be implemented by Improving the Healthcare System to ensure the nation’s readiness in managing crises and emerging healthcare threats where healthcare services will be better equipped with upgraded facilities, integrated information systems and advanced medical equipment.

“Efforts will also be pursued to strengthen cardiology services, including the provision of invasive cardiac laboratories in public hospitals.

“Meanwhile, measures will also be undertaken to improve dental services in line with the Universal Health Coverage for Oral Health WHO (WHA74.5), through the expansion of the services to school teachers, staff and their families,” according to the report.

In addition, 250 schools will be assisted in fulfilling the criteria of the School Dental Clinic Programme, while a national mental health institute will be established as part of the initiatives under the Healthcare Big Bold measure to address mental health issues nationwide.

Digitalising Healthcare Services that will be implemented under the first strategy will focus on developing the national food safety system phase 2.0 to enhance the existing information systems through data integration that will facilitate better monitoring and auditing of food safety.

The implementation of the Electronic Medical Record in public hospitals and clinics will also be expanded nationwide to ensure seamless sharing of medical records.

An action plan for the Malaysian Health Data Warehouse data migration to MyGOVCloud will be developed to enable data sharing across government agencies as well as MyCHAMPION registration system will be upgraded for better organisation of content and activities of health volunteers in providing awareness on NCDs.

Efforts will be undertaken to integrate care services between health clinics and hospitals to better serve older persons in preparation for Malaysia becoming an ageing nation.

The Private Aged Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 2018 will be enforced to ensure compliance with the safety and standards requirements, while new geriatric care centres will be established to provide long-term healthcare services in improving the quality of life for older persons.

In strengthening health protection and health-care financing, the MADANI Medical Scheme will be implemented for targeted groups as well as exploring new models to finance health facilities to improve accessibility to healthcare services in ensuring that no one is left behind.

“Greater investment in developing and providing healthcare services will also be encouraged,” it said.

In ensuring the availability of the best medical equipment for the rakyat, efforts will be undertaken to address the issue of the high cost of procurement, maintenance and replacement of medical equipment due to rapid advancement in technology.

This new financing option will provide better financial flexibility to acquire medical equipment with the latest technology for the benefit of the rakyat. - Bernama