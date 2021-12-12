Two books give an invaluable insight into recent history: LKS

PETALING JAYA: Two books on the recent history of Malaysia will hit the bookstores in the country next week.

The first, “Capturing Hope – The Struggle Continues for a New Malaysia” by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will be available tomorrow while the second, “Final Reckoning – An Insider’s View of the Fall of Malaysia’s Barisan Nasional Government” by Romen Bose, the former political communications adviser to Datuk Seri Najib Razak when he was Prime Minister of Malaysia, which will be available in bookstores on Tuesday.

“Both these books provide an invaluable insight into the past tumultuous decade, both the 22-month Pakatan Harapan (PH) government and the Najib government which was toppled by a democratic vote of the people of Malaysia in the 14th General Election on May 9, 2018, in particular how Najib averted a plot to arrest him while prime minister over the 1MDB scandal at a Cabinet meeting a day earlier by the sacking of Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and Attorney-General Gani Patail in the final ‘Week of Long Knives’ in July 2015,” DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang said today.

In his preface to his book, Mahathir wrote: “...the Pakatan Harapan Government was never a hopeless cause. Far from it. To this day, I believe that the Pakatan Harapan Government of 2018-2020, with our policies and commitment to a cleaner, better future, was the right path for Malaysia. And in the short period it governed the country, it did much to reverse the abuses of the kleptocrats.

“We were betrayed.”

Lim said this sums up the objective of the Sarawak General Election, which will be a prelude to the 15th national general election next year – that the PH campaign for a world-class great Sarawak and Malaysia for a clean and better future is still the best vision for our children and children’s children and not a “hopeless cause”.

“I know there is a lot of disappointment with the performance of the 22-month PH government in Sarawak and Malaysia because I myself am disappointed with its performance as I believe the Pakatan Harapan government could have done better,” the Iskandar Puteri MP said.

“However, it is unfair to judge the PH government on its 22-month performance before it was toppled by an undemocratic and unconstitutional conspiracy, the Sheraton Move conspiracy, in February 2020 for the Pakatan Harapan government was given a mandate of five years to executive its general election pledges.

“The PH should be judged whether it has failed to implement its election pledges in five years, and not in 22 months when it was trying to find its footing after more than half-a-century of Umno hegemonic government.”

Lim said it is even more unfair to accuse the 22-month Pakatan Harapan Government and the DAP of having betrayed our principles and objectives because such allegations are sheer political demonisations and totally untrue.

“I met Mahathir in a private meeting in July 2019 where I expressed my concern about the implementation of the PH election pledges, and he agreed to the establishment of a PH review committee on the implementation of the Pakatan election pledges,” he said.

“As the PH government had 60 months to implement the election manifesto, I was planning to meet the Prime Minister on the issue in the mid-term of the government, but the PH could not even last half-way to 30 months, as it was toppled undemocratically, unconstitutionally and illegitimately in 22 months in the Sheraton Move conspiracy.”