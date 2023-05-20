Two boys drown after falling into Sungai Masai

PASIR GUDANG: Two boys were found drowned after falling into Sungai Masai near the Seri Intan Flats in Bandar Seri Alam here last night.

Pasir Gudang fire station operations commander Sarhan Akmal Mohamad said both victims were identified as Mohd Danish Ahmad, 11, and Zahir Ajmal Mohd Idris, 13.

He said the rescue team conducted a search and rescue mission in the area where the victims had been reported missing, using the surface search technique as well as diving by the water rescue team (PPDA).

“The body of Mohd Danish was found about 5 am today while Zahir Ahmad’s body was found at 7.38 am, about 50 metres from the spot where they had fallen into the river, where the depth of the water is estimated to be about three metres,” he said in a statement today.

The remains of the victims have been handed over to the police for further action. The search and rescue efforts ended at 8.33 am.

Sharhan said a distress call about the incident was received at 11.31 pm before a team of 13 firefighters from the Pasir Gudang fire station and six personnel from the PPDA rushed to the scene. - Bernama