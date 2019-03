IPOH: Two secondary school students were found drowned after they were believed to have been swept by strong currents at a river near Kampung Tersusun Batu 4, Tambun, near here, today.

A spokesman for the Perak Fire and Rescue Department said that the department received a call regarding the incident involving the two 13-year-old boys at 8.57 am before rushing to the scene.

“The first victim was found about 10.12 am while the second victim was found nearby, 16 minutes later.

“The search was conducted by officers and personnel from the Ipoh Fire and Rescue Station, assisted by the Water Rescue Unit,“ he said when contacted here today.

The bodies were then handed over to the police for further action and taken to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital for post-mortem.

The spokesman said it was understood that the two victims were part of a group of five friends who had gone swimming at the river. — Bernama