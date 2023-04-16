Two boys drown while swimming in river in Segamat

JOHOR BAHRU: Two boys drowned while swimming in Sungai Pulau Jering in Kampung Bukit Tunggal in Segamat, on Friday.

Segamat District Police Chief Supt Ahmad Zamry Marinsah said the victims, Ahmad Muhammad Ibnu Hermee, 12, and Muhammad Khalifi Kamaruzaman, 13, who were neighbours, were students at Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Tunggal and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Jementah respectively.

He said police received a report regarding the incident from the victims’ families at 5.10pm (on Friday).

“The results of the investigation found that the two victims were found drowning by the father of one of the boys who happened to be passing through the area before asking the public for help.

“With the help of the villagers, the two boys were successfully brought out of the river, but were unconscious,“ he said in a statement today.

However, he said both boys were confirmed dead at a nearby private clinic.

Ahmad Muhammad and Muhammad Khalifi were laid to rest at the Kampung Bukit Tunggal Muslim Cemetery yesterday. - Bernama