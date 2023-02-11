Two boys found drowned in prawn pond

SUNGAI PETANI: Two children were found drowned in a prawn farm pond near their houses in Kampung Sungai Emas Hujung, Kota Kuala Muda near here today.

They were identified as Muhammad Aidil Adha Mohd Ali, 5, and his cousin Muhammad Syafiq Amsyar Abdul Syahid, 3.

Muhammad Aidil’s father, Mohd Ali Abdul Rahman, 48, said that he was working at the prawn pond when his wife informed him of the disappearance of their son and their nephew.

“Muhammad Aidil is the sixth out of seven siblings and always follows me when I work at the pond.

“Before incident, I saw him and his cousin playing with his pet rabbit under the shed near the prawn pond. After a few minutes, they were nowhere to be seen, only the rabbit was still there,” he told reporters at the Kota Kuala Muda Health Clinic, near here.

Mohd Ali said efforts to look for the boys led to the discovery of their bodies in the prawn pond after the net in the pond was pulled up.

“When I pulled up the net the first time, his cousin’s body was there. I pulled a second time, but nothing. I pulled it a third time and I saw my son’s body,” he said.

According to him, both victims were taken to the Kota Kuala Muda Health Clinic where they were confirmed dead.

Meanwhile, Kuala Muda Police chief ACP Zaidy Che Hassan, when contacted, confirmed receiving a report regarding the incident.

He said the two bodies have been taken to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB) in Alor Setar for a post-mortem and the case has been classified as sudden death.-Bernama