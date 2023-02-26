Two brothers drown at Sungai Sedim waterfall

ALOR SETAR: Two brothers were found drowned in the Sungai Sedim waterfall near Kulim this afternoon.

Kulim district police chief Supt Mohd Redzuan Salleh said before the incident, the victims, Mohamad Syazwan Yusof, 25, and his brother Mohamad Syafiq, 33, were said to be swimming with three friends at the waterfall at 3.20 pm.

He said that it was learnt that while swimming they were caught in a whirlpool. Four of them managed to escape to safety except for Mohamad Syazwan, who was feared to have drowned.

“Mohamad Syafiq jumped back into the water to save his brother. However, both were feared to have drowned,” he said in a statement tonight.

Mohd Redzuan said the villagers helped in the search and rescue operation and the bodies of two victims, from Tasik Gelugor, Penang, were found at 3.55 pm.

“The remains of both victims were sent to Kulim Hospital for the post-mortem and the case was classified as sudden death,” he said. - Bernama