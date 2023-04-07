Two brothers injured in Pengerang house fire

KOTA TINGGI: Two brothers suffered burns to their bodies and hands as they tried to escape when their house in Taman Bayu Damai, Pengerang, went up in flames yesterday.

Punggai Fire and Rescue Station chief Senior Fire Officer II Ezam Mistorerrodin said both victims, Lim Bee Sing, 59, and Lim Bee Hea, 70, were given initial treatment by the Emergency Medical Rescue Services personnel before being taken to the Sungai Rengit Health Clinic for further treatment.

Ezam said firefighters received an emergency call about the incident at 12.06 pm before 32 firefighters were deployed to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters found that two houses were on fire and there were two victims in one of the houses. Firefighting operations ended at 1.54 pm,” he said in a statement.

He said the cause of the fire and estimated losses are currently under investigation. - Bernama