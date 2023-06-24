Two brothers, sister killed as motorcycle collides with MPV

KUANTAN: Two brothers and their sister were killed after the motorcycle they were on skidded and collided with a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) at KM7 of Jalan Benta/Lamir in Pekan near here today.

Pekan District Police chief Supt Mohd Zaidi Mat Zin said all the victims died on the spot in the incident believed to have occurred at 12.30 pm.

They are Nik Ikram Idwan Nik Mohd Khairul Hisyam, 15, his sister Nik Nur Faqihah, 11, and brother Nik Ikram Nuqman, five, from Kampung Langgar, Pekan.

“The incident is believed to have occurred when the motorcycle heading from Kampung Lamir to Kampung Langgar skidded into the opposite lane and crashed into an MPV heading to Kuantan,“ he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Zaidi said seven people were on board the MPV at the time, and three of them were injured.

He added that the victims’ bodies were sent to the Pekan Hospital and further investigation was being carried out in accordance with Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama