BACHOK: Two brothers, who allegedly attacked a teacher in a secondary school compound in Gunong here, have been remanded for four days, beginning today, to facilitate investigations.

Magistrate Azem Fatihi Kamal issued the order against the two men, aged 30 and 42.

The case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt and Section 447 of the Penal Code for criminal trespass.

Yesterday, the suspects surrendered at the Bachok Police headquarters.

On Sunday, a video clip that had gone viral on social media, showed two men assaulting the 52-year-old victim in a school compound believed to have been due to a misunderstanding regarding the suspension of a student. — Bernama