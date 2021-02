SEREMBAN: Two siblings’ wish to give their father a Proton Iswara Aeroback car was shattered when both of them involved in a fatal accident yesterday.

Hafidzan Zainal, 44, who drove the Proton Iswara Aeroback car, was believed to have lost control of the vehicle before it skidded and crashed into the divider on the left side of the road.

What made it even more heartbreaking, the victims’s brother Mohd Fauzi Zainal, 39 also died when he had a seizure attack while driving another car, after witnessing Hafidzan involved in the crash at Kilometre 17, Jalan Kuala Pilah Simpang Pertang, here at about 4.30pm.

According to Shah Rizal Zainal, 41, both of his brothers were on their way home to Taman Kobena, Senawang here from Felda Pasoh, Jelebu, to present the car to their father, Zainal Sulong, 63, after settling the purchase of the vehicle.

“They went there in one car. But, later, Hafidzan, who worked as a postman, drove the Iswara while Mohd Fauzi drove a Perodua Myvi car. However, the car driven by Hafidzan skidded.

“Mohd Fauzi was believed to have passed out after seeing Hafidzan covered in blood. It had always been their lifelong wish to give our father a car, and their untimely death is very heart-wrenching,” he told Bernama.

Jempol district police chief Supt Hoo Chang Hook said initial investigations found that Mohd Fauzi was believed to have suffered from a seizure attack after witnessing his brother’s accident.

“The victims were rushed to the Tuanku Ampuan Najihan Hospital (HTAN) in Kuala Pilah. However, Mohd Fauzi who did not suffer any external injuries died on the way to the hospital.

“A check on Mohd Fauzi’s medical report found he had a history of seizure,” he added.

Hoo said Hafidzan, on the other hand, lost control of the car he was driving and skidded to the left side of the road before crashing into a concrete road barrier.

Hafidzan was pronounced dead at 8pm, due to severe head injuries. -Bernama