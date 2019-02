KAJANG: Two individuals were burned to death after their vehicle hit the road divider and caught fire at Km6.9 of the Kajang Dispersal Link Expressway (SILK), Sungai Long-bound near here today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (Operations) Norizham Mohd Nudin said the car is believed to have skidded and hit the road divider before catching fire, destroying 90% of the vehicle.

He said the department dispatched nine firefighters from the Kajang fire station shortly after the 5.46pm incident, following a distress call.

“The firemen found two charred bodies believed to have been trapped in the burning car,‘’ he said today.

At press time, firemen were still trying to extricate the victims.

The identities of the victims have yet to be ascertained.