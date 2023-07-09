Two burnt to death in car-container lorry collision

KUALA LUMPUR: A man and a woman were burnt to death when a car they were travelling in, burst into flames upon colliding with a container lorry in Jalan Kuala Garing, Rawang near here early today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Operations Division assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said firemen from the Rawang Fire and Rescue station were deployed to the scene of the incident after receiving a distress call at 3.53am.

The man was 26 while the woman was 23.

“The fire destroyed 70 per cent of the Honda City car and 50 per cent of the container lorry,“ he said in a statement.

Ahmad Mukhlis said the lorry driver escaped unhurt. - Bernama