Two burnt to death in car-lorry collision

KUANTAN: Two men were burnt to death in a road accident involving their car and a lorry loaded with earth on the main road of Kampung Dato’ Sharif Ahmad at Km28 of Jalan Jerantut-Temerloh today.

Temerloh police chief ACP Mohd Azhar Mohd Yusoff said police received a call about the accident at 10.45 am.

Initial investigation showed that the car, which was on its way from Temerloh towards Jerantut, overtook on a double line and was hit by an oncoming lorry, causing the yet-to-be identified male driver and the front passenger, a 35-year-old man from Kampung Pinang Mukim Sok, Sik, Kedah, to die at the scene.

“The car was dragged for about 20 to 30 metres before it caught fire. The driver and passenger failed to be rescued because they were trapped inside,” he said in a statement.

He added that the lorry driver escaped unhurt.

Mohd Azhar also asked the public with information related to the accident to contact investigation officer Inspector Nizam at 019-2343449.

Meanwhile, a spokesman of the Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said 19 personnel from the Kuala Krau and Temerloh stations were rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 10.48 am. - Bernama