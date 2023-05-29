Two bus express operators’ licences suspended effective June 12

PUTRAJAYA: The licences of two bus express operators - S.V Juta Sdn Bhd and Syarikat Kejora Masyhur Sdn Bhd - that were involved in accidents on May 12 and 13 have been suspended effective June 12, the Transport Ministry (MOT) said.

The ministry said in a statement today that the suspensions were made by the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) through the licence cancellation and suspension committee after investigations into the accidents were conducted.

S.V Juta’s licence was suspended for 58 days for failing to comply with the licence provisions under the Land Public Transport Act 2010 [Act 715], repeated offences and dangerous driving.

Kejora Masyhur’s licence was suspended for 37 days for failing to comply with the conditions of the licence, including safety needs as listed under the Road Transport Department’s (JPJ) safety inspection and audit.

“Any transactions with the operators are not allowed throughout the suspension period.

“Action taken against both companies are hoped to be lessons and reminders to other operators to always obey the rules set while operating, especially in the matters of safety,” MOT said.

A Starmart Express bus, operated by S.V Juta crashed into 12 other vehicles in Kilometre (KM) 256.8 of the North-South Expressway (NSE) on May 12, while a TRA Xpress bus operated by Kejora Masyhur collided with two lorries at KM 257.8 of the NSE on May 13. - Bernama