Two call centres used for promoting online gambling busted by police

KUALA LUMPUR: Two call centres used for promoting online gambling activities that targetted Bangladeshis were raided by police in the Klang Valley on Friday.

Brickfields police chief ACP Aimihizam Abdul Shukor said during the raid, 12 suspects including six foreign men aged between 19 and 37, were detained and electronic gadgets and equipment like computers, handphones and access cards plus three passports and a house key were seized.

“Initial investigations revealed that elements involved in promoting online gambling were found. Those detained served as supervisors and customer service assistants at the centres,” he said in a statement today.

Aimihizam said six of the suspects who were detained will be remanded for three days while the remaining six would be remanded for four days and investigations carried out under Section 420/120B of the Penal Code and Section 4(1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.-Bernama