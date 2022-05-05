Two cases of jelly fish attacks reported in Besut

KUALA TERENGGANU: An eight-year-old girl and a man were attacked by jellyfish in two separate incidents at Bukit Keluang Beach near Besut last Tuesday.

The girl from Pasir Mas, Kelantan was stung by a jellyfish at 2.25 pm, while four hours later, the 32 yeara-old man from Johor suffered the same fate.

Besut Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Captain Ramlan Ros Wajid said both victims had redness of the skin at the sting site and had received initial treatment from an APM beach rescuer who was on duty.

“The little girl did not suffer any serious injuries and was allowed to return home. However, the man had to be sent to the Besut Hospital after suffering from shortness of breath due to the sting.

“This is the first incident of jellyfish attacks reported in Terengganu this year, I hope beachgoers will be more vigilant while in the water,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said APM would also step up monitoring around the Bukit Keluang beach area and hoped the public would immediately make a report if they come across any jellyfish so that action can be taken. - Bernama