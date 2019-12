PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak was in the limelight this year, albeit mostly for the wrong reasons.

On Apr 3, exactly 10 years after he was sworn in as prime minister, Najib found himself being the first prime minister in the dock, with the possibility of a jail term of up to 20 years.

Najib was first slapped with seven charges over RM42 million belonging to 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) former subsidiary, SRC International Sdn Bhd.

It was also on the same day that Attorney-General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas delivered a memorable opening statement reminding Malaysians that no man is above the law.

“The operation of Article 8(1) of the Federal Constitution that ‘all persons are equal before the law’ is amply demonstrated by this trial,” he said.

On Nov 11, more than 750 exhibits and 57 witnesses later, Najib was ordered by the High Court to enter his defence on all seven charges. Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali said the prosecution had successfully adduced credible evidence proving each and every essential ingredient of the offences.

The trial is ongoing and is set to resume on Jan 6.

On Aug 28, the “mother of all trials” in the 1MDB financial scandal began with Najib facing four charges of having used his position to obtain gratification totalling RM2.3 billion in 1MDB funds and 21 counts of money laundering.

He faces jail of up to 20 years and a fine of up to five times the sum or value of the gratification, or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

Whereas for another 21 charges, Najib was charged under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 (Amlatfa), which provides for a maximum fine of RM5 million and a jail term of five years, or both.

The trial is also on hiatus until Jan 7.

Another notable court proceeding this year took place in the coroner’s court at the Shah Alam High Court, where the inquest into the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim took place.

Adib was part of a nine-man firefighting team which responded to a fire at the Seafield Sri Mariamman Temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya, Selangor, where rioters were protesting its relocation on Nov 27.

During the riot, Adib sustained severe injuries and was hospitalised for three weeks, before succumbing to his injuries on Dec 17.

The inquest was commissioned as there were no conclusive findings into how Adib was wounded during the riots.

Police investigations revealed there were two probabilities that could have led to Adib’s death. One is that he was beaten by rioters and the other is he was run over by a fire engine.

During the inquest, it was revealed that Adib’s death was due to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and multiple organ failure.

National Heart Institute cardiothoracic surgeon and senior consultant Datuk Dr Mohamed Ezani Md Taib, who revealed the cause of death, said ARDS or lung failure occurred due to major blunt trauma suffered by the deceased.

However, on Sept 27, the inquest ruled that Adib’s death was a result of a criminal act by more than two people.

Coroner Rofiah Mohamad, who delivered the verdict, said the blunt chest trauma on Adib was not self-inflicted or an accident but a criminal act by two or more unidentified people.