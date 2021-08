BACHOK: Police arrested two men attempting to smuggle ketum juice to their friend, who was receiving treatment at the Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) at the National Youth Skills Institute (IKTBN), here yesterday.

Bachok district police chief, DSP Mohamad Ismail Jamaluddin, said that the men, aged 18 and 20, were arrested at 2pm.

“A policeman who was on duty at the PKRC saw the two men riding a motorcycle and behaving suspiciously, before arresting them.

“The inspection found a bag in the basket of the motorcycle, containing a box of drinking water believed to be ketum juice,” he said today.

Mohamad Ismail said that the two men tested negative for any type of drug.

“The case will be investigated under Section 30 (3) of the Poisons Act 1952, and the police will also investigate to detect any illegal activities in the PKRC,” he said. — Bernama