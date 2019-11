SEREMBAN: Two men were charred after the van they were travelling in caught fire at Km 262.3 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) northbound near the Seremban exit at about 6.40pm.

Seremban police chief ACP Mohd Said Ibrahim said the accident occurred after the van, which was driven by a man with a passenger, skidded to the left of the highway and plunged into a drain before bursting into flames.

“The victims who were on the way from the south to the north, died at the scene,” he said in a statement, here tonight.

He said both victims have not been identified and the case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

They were brought to Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital here for post-mortem. — Bernama