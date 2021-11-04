Two cheat death despite being ‘enveloped’ by canvas from lorry (Video)

PETALING JAYA: A motorcyclist and his pillion rider, rather miraculously, got up and walked away despite hitting the side of an oil tanker in a freak accident along Jalan Puchong-Dengkil yesterday morning.

In the incident that is believed to have happened at 8am, the motorcyclist and his pillion were nearly killed after a canvas cover of a dumpster lorry came off, hit and enveloped them.

A video of the incident that was captured by a dashcam of a passing car showed the lorry travelling with the loosely-fitted canvas cover on the top of its dumpster flapping violently.

The motorcyclist and his pillion rider are then seen riding behind the lorry.

Moments later, the canvas cover flies off the dumpster and gets caught on the riding bikers, causing them to lose control of their machine.

They veer off to the left towards a tanker, slam into its side, narrowly miss being run over before falling off their motorcycle.

The riders are then seen getting up in the midst of other vehicles speeding past them.

Selangor police traffic investigations and enforcement department chief Supt Azman Shari’at said that no police report on the case was received from either party involved.

However, he said police have initiated an investigation after viewing the viral video and are trying to trace those involved.

Azman said police are also seeking the assistance of the motorist who recorded the incident.