Two children allegedly abused by babysitter in Seri Kembangan

KUALA LUMPUR: Two children aged four and seven are believed to have been abused by their babysitter in an incident in Seri Kembangan, as seen in a video that went viral on Tuesday.

Serdang District police chief ACP A. A. Anbalagan (pix) said the suspect, a 24-year-old local woman, was an acquaintance of the children’s mother who is working in Singapore and has been taking care of the children since March last year.

“Following the viral video, a police report was lodged by a complainant from a non-governmental organisation after receiving a public complaint about children being beaten at the suspect’s house,” he said in a statement today.

After being told about the abuse, the children’s mother asked one of her friends to pick up her children with the help of the complainant, he said, adding that after rescuing them they noticed bruises and welts all over the children’s bodies.

He said the children were admitted to the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital, Klang on the same day and discharged yesterday.

Anbalagan said the suspect was then detained and released on police bail, adding that the investigation was still ongoing under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

He said the Selangor Social Welfare Department was also monitoring the case.

“Those with information about cases of violent crimes or abuse are asked to immediately lodge a report at a nearby police station,“ he added. - Bernama