Two children die, two critical after landslide in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Two children were killed, while two adults were injured after their house in Taman Elok, Jalan Bukit Nenas here, was hit by a landslide last night.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Director (Operations) Misran Bisara said the girl, Norain Jaziz, 11, and the boy, Isa Sabri, two, were pronounced dead upon arrival at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (HQE).

The two adults, Siti Nur, 28, who suffered a broken arm, and her husband Sabri Botong, 28, who sustained a leg injury, were receiving treatment at the same hospital.

“We received the distress call at 8.26 am and rushed to the scene. The landslide hit the house which was occupied by nine people in a family. Five of them escaped unhurt,” he said when contacted.

The rescue operation ended at 10 pm. — Bernama