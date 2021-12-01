Two children drown in disused mining pool in Mersing

MERSING: Two children drowned in a disused mining pool in Kampung Sisik, Tanjung Resang here yesterday.

Endau Fire and Rescue Department operations chief Mohd Alias Hussin identified the victims as Wilton Callos, four, and Medical Micaella, 10.

He said the department dispatched an eight-man team to the scene after receiving a distress call at 6.16pm.

“With the help of the victims’ fathers, the team conducted a search on the surface of the mine for the children who were feared drowned.

“One of the fathers found both victims at a spot about four feet from the bank of the pool. The victims were given CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) but to no avail,“ he said in a statement late yesterday.

Mohd Alias said the search operation ended at 7.28pm. — Bernama