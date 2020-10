KUALA LUMPUR: Two children drowned at a water catchment area in Jalan Cheras Prima, Kajang today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director, Norazam Khamis, identified the victims as Mohd Rayan Ikram, 8, and Nur Farisah,10.

He said JBPM was called to the location after receiving an emergency call around 3pm.

He said the children had been pulled to the waterside by members of the public before a JBPM crew of seven arrived.

“The children were pronounced dead at the scene by the medical team and the bodies handed over to the police,” he told Bernama, adding that the victims were brought to Hospital Kajang for a post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile food stall operator Badruzzaman Borhanudin, 27, who tried to rescue the children said he rushed to scene when he was informed that two children had fallen into the pool.

“I immediately jumped into the pool but found no one. So I climbed onto a nearby tree and saw one of the victims afloat. Once again, I got into the pool to retrieve him.

“After that, I went in again and with the help of a passerby, we managed pull out the other victim. I never thought of my own safety then,“ he told Bernama when met at the Kajang Hospital Forensic Unit tonight. -Bernama