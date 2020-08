KUALA TERENGGANU: Two children and a pre-school teacher of Taska Permata under the Terengganu Family Development Foundation (YPKT) are voluntarily undergoing home quarantine after returning from Aidiladha celebration in Kubang Pasu, Kedah.

State Welfare, Women and Family Development, and National Unity Committee chairman Hanafiah Mat said the children and the teacher were not related to the Sivagangga Cluster, and the quarantine was just a precautionary measure taken after they have undergone health screenings at nearby clinics.

“Taska Permata procedure requires those who have made interstate travel to fill up a special form; from there we got to know that they have visited Kubang Pasu,“ he told reporters in Wisma Darul Iman here yesterday.

He said the two children under quarantine are from Taska Permata Permint Jaya and Taska Permata Wakaf Tembesu, while the adult is a teacher at Taska Permata Bukit Perah, near Hulu Terengganu.

“The 33-year-old teacher was experiencing symptoms of coughs and cold, so Taska Permata and YPKT advised the teacher to serve quarantine at home,“ he said.

They have been placed under quarantine since Aug 3, with the children’s quarantine period being for seven days and the adult for 14 days. — Bernama