Two cleaning supervisors held for allegedly hitting homeless men at Komtar

GEORGE TOWN: Police detained two cleaning supervisors at the Tun Abdul Razak Complex (Komtar) last Sunday for allegedly hitting two homeless men last week.

Northeast district police chief, ACP Soffian Santong said the two suspects, aged 27 and 43, were arrested after police received a report from a victim who was assaulted by the suspects.

He said the incident that occurred at about 2pm on Oct 6 showed that the two suspects often beat up the these homeless men who were also beggars seeking shelter at the Komtar building.

“According to one of the victims, he recorded the two men beating a beggar with a cane in front of the bank at Komtar. The victim claimed he was also beaten by the suspects when they realised that he was recording them.

“The suspects used a cane to beat the victim who suffered bruises on the back of the body, right elbow and calf. The victim was treated at Penang Hospital,” he said in a statement today.

Soffian said the preliminary investigation found that one of the supervisors had two criminal records.

Three video clips were uploaded on Twitter and Facebook on a man attacked by individuals at a public place. — Bernama