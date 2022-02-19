Two clusters involving educational institutions emerge in Labuan

LABUAN: Two COVID-19 clusters have emerged here involving students of educational institutions, with 61 cases recorded.

Labuan Health Department director Dr Ismuni Bohari said the clusters surfaced on Friday (Feb 18) in Kampung Merinding (Merinding 3 Cluster) with an initial 21 cases and in Jalan Sungai Pagar (Sungai Pagar Cluster) with 40 cases.

“The cluster in Merinding was triggered by students who returned from mainland Sabah a couple of days ago.

“We screened 125 students and 21 of them tested positive. All of them were fully vaccinated.

“Not all the more than 2, 000 students (at the institution) are undergoing quarantine, only those who tested positive ... other students are continuing their classes as usual,” he told Bernama today.

Dr Ismuni said the Sungai Pagar Cluster was triggered by teachers and students, and a thorough investigation was being carried out to determine whether the infections were from Sabah or the local community.

“All the students and teachers in the school have been screened and 40 were tested positive as of today,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Lusu Patau-Patau Cluster that emerged two weeks ago with 19 cases (as of today) is still under control with no new cases recorded.

Labuan is seeing a sudden sharp increase in new cases compared to only single-digit cases over the last two weeks, with active cases numbering 1,738 since then. - Bernama