Two colleagues die in mishap

GEORGE TOWN: Two colleagues were killed after their car rammed a tree in front of the residence of the Royal Thai Consulate in Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman here early this morning.

North East district police chief, ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang said dead in the incident at 1 am were the woman driver of the car, Teh Lay See, 39, and her colleague, Teh Ton Tee, 43.

‘’The car, from Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman heading for Jalan Cantonment, was believed to have gone out of control and hit a tree on the right side of the road,’’ he said in a statement here, today.

He said both the victims succumbed to serious head and bodily injuries in the accident and died at the scene.

He said their bodies were sent to the Penang Hospital for post mortems before being claimed by their respective families.

‘’The mishap is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,’’ he added. — Bernama