Two companies fined for failing to ensure workers’ safety

IPOH: Two companies were fined RM45,000 and RM40,000 respectively at the Teluk Intan Sessions Court today for failing to set up a safe work system for their workers, two years ago.

Judge Intan Nurul Farena Zainal Abidin handed down the sentence on Amcon Engineering Sdn Bhd, represented by managing director Soong Chia Chuan and Unifuji Sdn Bhd represented by operations division director P. Rajasegaran, after they pleaded guilty as soon as the charges were read out.

As an employer, Amcon Engineering Sdn Bhd was accused of failing to ensure, as far as was practical, the safety, health and welfare of workers while carrying out the flushing work, causing three workers to be involved in an accident.

The company committed the offence at Tank A Pump House, Proton Tanjung Malim Sdn Bhd at approximately 2.45 pm, on Nov 28, 2020.

Meanwhile, Unifuji Sdn Bhd was accused of failing to establish a safe work system for inspection work in the sludge tank at the Sewage Treatment Plant resulting in the death of a 32-year-old local worker, which was committed in Ulu Bernam Estate, Hilir Perak at about 5.50 pm on Sept 21, 2020.

The charges against both companies were framed under Section 15(1) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 which carries a fine of up to RM50,000 or a jail term of up to two years or both if convicted.

The case was prosecuted by Perak Occupational Safety and Health Department (JKKP) prosecuting officer Fazira Azita Abdul Rashid, while lawyer Shassidaren Deva Sana Pathy represented Unifuji Sdn Bhd.

Amcon Engineering Sdn Bhd was unrepresented.

Both companies paid the fine. - Bernama