IPOH: Two construction companies were charged at the sessions court here today with negligence, which resulted in accidents involving their respective employees last year.

Teoh Kim Kuan, as the director of Tunas Gemilang TKK Enterprise, while Ng Wai Choo, who is the director of Syarikat WIM Automation Jig & Moulding Sdn Bhd, pleaded guilty after the charge was read out separately to them before Judge S. Indra Nehru.

Tunas Gemilang TKK Enterprise admitted to having failed to ensure every pit hole at the working level was tightly closed or fenced firmly to prevent anybody from falling, resulting in an accident which claimed the life of a foreign worker, Sajid Ahmmud Dulal.

The accident occurred at the construction site of a 35-storey apartment in Sitiawan, Manjung at 3.30pm on Dec 24, 2018.

The charge against the company was made under Section 10(e), Factories and Machinery Act 1967 and punishable under Section 51 (2) of the same law, which provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment up to one year or both.

Meanwhile, Syarikat WIM Automation Jig & Moulding Sdn Bhd pleaded guilty to failing to provide a safe work procedure for removing mould from a storage shelf to a stamping machine which resulted in its foreign worker Chan Myae Aung sustaining injuries at RIMA Industrial Park, Lahat here at 10.15am on Aug 28, 2018.

The company was charged under Section 15(1) Occupational Safety and Health 1994 and punishable under Section 19 of the same act, which provides a fine not more than RM50,000 or imprisonment not more than two years or both if convicted.

Occupational Safety and Health Department prosecuting officer Hanisah Ahmad appeared for the prosecution while both the accused were unrepresented.

The court set June 18 for sentencing. - Bernama