Two company directors claim trial to CBT charges involving RM1.6 million

SHAH ALAM: Two directors of a private firm were charged at the Sessions Court here today on nine counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving RM1.6 million in cash between 2013 and 2014.

Both the accused, Kwan Teck Hian, 45 and Sin Kiong Fatt, 52 pleaded not guilty and claimed trial after the charges were read before Judge Rozilan Salleh.

On the first to the fourth count, Kwan was accused of committing CBT involving RM781,300 in cash between Oct 3 and March 10, 2014 at a bank in Jalan Raja Haroun, Kajang, near here.

On the fifth to the ninth count, Sin was accused of committing CBT involving RM860,119.98 in cash between July 30, 2013 and Jan 20, 2014 at a local bank in Jalan Raja Haroun, Kajang.

The charges were framed under Section 409 of the Penal Code and if convicted both the men could be sentenced to a maximum of 20 years’ jail and whipping as well as a fine.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy public prosecutor Azmi Yusuf prosecuted while Kwan and Sin were represented by lawyer Aiman Abdul Rahman.

Judge Rozilah then set bail of RM50,000 for each of the accused with two sureties and both men have to surrender their passports to the court and to report themselves at the nearest MACC office every month.

The judge set Sept 4 for remention. -Bernama