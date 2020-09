KUCHING: Two company directors with the ‘Datuk’ title have been remanded for two days starting today to facilitate investigation for allegedly submitting false claims involving road upgrading projects worth some RM800 million in Sarawak.

The remand order against the directors, both aged 44, which expires on Sept 11, was issued by Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi under Section 16 (b), Section 17 (a) and Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption (MACC) Act 2009.

According to a source, they were alleged to have submitted false claims in connection with the implementation of 10 road upgrading projects, worth over RM800 million, in the interior areas of Sarawak.

The project was carried out under the Defence Ministry’s ‘Projek Jiwa Murni’ and was awarded to their company from 2010 to 2016.

The areas involved are Miri, Kapit, Ba’kelalan, Limbang and Belaga.

The two directors, who were detained in a special operation in Kuching yesterday, were partners who owned three companies that monopolised the projects.-Bernama