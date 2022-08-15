Two company owners fined for using forged documents to apply for tender

ALOR SETAR: Two company owners pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court here today to charges of using forged documents to qualify them for public cleaning tenders in 2019 and were fined a total of RM150,000 for the offence.

Judge Harmi Thamri Mohamad meted out the the fine on Mohd Rumzan Othman, 68, and Anuar Abdul Aziz, 39.

Mohd Rumzan, who faced two charges, was fined RM50,000 on each count, in default six months’ jail, while Anuar, with only one charge, was fined RM50,000, in default in six months’ jail.

Mohd Ruzman was charged with dishonestly using a forged document, which is Maybank Islamic account statements of MRR Enterprise for the months of October to December 2018, as genuine in the tender application for the Privatisation of Solid Waste Collection and Public Cleaning Management for the Northern Region.

The offence was committed at the E-Idaman Sdn Bhd Office here between Jan 16 to Jan 22, 2019.

On the second count, he was charged with dishonestly using a forged document of the Maybank Islamic account statements of Hanna Niaga Enterprise, for the months of October to December 2018, which he knew was false, as genuine, in the same tender application at the same place on Jan 19, 2019.

As for Anuar, he was charged with committing a similar offence using a forged CIMB Bank account statement for the months of October to December 2018 of LJ Maju Sdn Bhd as genuine when applying for the same tender.

The offence was committed at the same location on Jan 21, 2019.

They were charged under Section 471 of the Penal Code, which is punishable under Section 465 of the same law which provides a imprisonment for up to two years, or fine, or both, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecuted from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Rehab Abdul Shukur prosecuted, while both the accused were unrepresented. - Bernama