Two company senior managers in remand for manipulation of information

PUTRAJAYA: Two senior managers of a company are in remand for five days to assist investigation involving manipulation of consumers’ information since 2017.

The remand order, from today until July 27, was issued by Magistrate Nuraisyah Mohd Yusof here following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

According to a source from MACC, the two managers, aged 38 and 45, were arrested at the MACC office here at about 9pm yesterday after giving their statements.

They are being investigated under Section 16 of the MACC Act.

They were arrested following the arrest of seven individuals yesterday to assist investigations into the activities of a syndicate allegedly raking in millions of ringgit by manipulating personal information of mobile phone users. — Bernama