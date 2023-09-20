Two contractors charged again with similar cheating offence

KUALA LUMPUR: Two contractors pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of cheating a school’s board of governors concerning repair work of facilities at the school, worth RM875,000, three years ago.

Mohd Syafeeq Mohd, 40, and Cheah Seng Nam, 48, were jointly charged with cheating the Board of Governors of Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil Ladang Semenyih into believing that they were the contractors appointed by the Ministry of Education.

The offence was allegedly committed at RHB Bank Taman Midah Branch here, from Aug 27 to Oct 8, 2020.

The charge was framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law, which provides imprisonment of up to 10 years and whipping and a fine, if convicted

Judge Rozina Ayob allowed each of them bail of RM20,000 with one surety and also to report themselves at the Selangor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office on the first week of every month.

The court set Oct 5 for mention.

Prosecuting officer from MACC Mohd Aliff Shaharuzaman prosecuted, while lawyer Ridha Abdah Subri represented both the accused.

Last Sept 13, the two men were charged with committing a similar offence three years ago involving repair work worth more than RM1.2 million. - Bernama