KOTA KINABALU: Two contractors are in remand for five days from today for allegedly submitting false documents to obtain tenders for projects from the Sabah Education Department.

The order against the two men, aged 47 and 58, were issued by magistrate Mohamad Aizat Abdul Rahim following an application by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigating officers Mohamad Nazri Ahmad and Jamli Lamree.

The two individuals were arrested in Kota Belud yesterday, following the arrest of 25 contractors in the state since early this month top facilitate investigation over the same case.

They comprised managers and owners of several companies. — Bernama