Two cops among four individuals charged with robbery involving millions of ringgit

KUALA LUMPUR: Two policemen attached to Bukit Aman are among four individuals charged in the Sessions Court, here today, for robbing a man of millions of ringgit at a condominium unit.

The two sergeants, namely Ahmad Shahrizan Ab Rahman, 42, from the Intelligence, Operations, Records (D4) Division and Mohamad Shawal Chekman, 40, from the Special Branch (E9) as well as Khairul Anwar Ahmad, 40, and Muhammad Firdaus Zainal, 27, pleaded not guilty before Judge Siti Aminah Ghazali.

The four men were charged with committing gang robbery on Mohammad Syafiq Hazane Dzulfikri, 25, at the Irama Wangsa Condominium, in Section 10, Wangsa Maju, at 8.30 pm on May 25.

The charges framed under Section 395 of the Penal Code provides for a prison sentence of up to 20 years and whipping, if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nidzuwan Abd Latip said the prosecution did not offer bail as the offence was non-bailable.

“If the court allows bail, then I propose each accused is offered a bail of RM50,000 in one surety as the offence involves a robbery involving millions of ringgit,“ said Nidzuwan.

Lawyer Mohamed Yazzer Azzad Zainudin, representing the two policemen, asked the court to impose a lower bail for both of his clients.

“The first accused, Ahmad Shahrizan is a D4 policeman attached to Bukit Aman. He is divorced and is supporting four children. He has served with the Royal Malaysia Police for 16 years and draws an income of RM3,000 a month.

“My client also received excellent service awards in 2009 and 2018,“ he said.

Mohamed Yazzer said Mohammad Shawal, serving in the Special Branch (E9), is supporting four children and has received an excellent service award in 2021.

Meanwhile, lawyer Mohamad Rohan Mohamad Razi, representing two other accused asked the court for a bail of RM3,000.

The court allowed each accused bail at RM12,000 in one surety and fixed July 31 for mention. - Bernama