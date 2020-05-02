Two cops injured in burglary suspect’s arrest

LUMUT: Two policemen were injured while arresting a 28-year-old burglary suspect in Taman Setia, Sitiawan, here, yesterday.

Manjung district police chief ACP Nor Omar Sappi said one personnel broke his right index finger while the other sustained bruises to his head and feet in the 8.45pm incident.

According to Nor Omar, the policemen were patrolling the area under the Movement Control Order (MCO) when they came across the suspect who was riding a motorcycle.

“The suspect tried to speed away but his motorcycle skidded. When the personnel tried to detain him, the suspect acted aggressively by swinging his helmet at them.

“He was arrested after 15 minutes of struggle and brought to the Manjung district police headquarters,” he said in a statement here, today.

Nor Omar said several packets of drugs, a motorcycle, machete, and a mobile phone were also seized during the arrest, and the suspect who tested positive for methamphetamine was currently under remand for seven days. - Bernama